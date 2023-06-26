X

    James Harden Rumors: Rockets Contract Remains 'a Serious Possibility' for 76ers Star

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 26, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The selection of Amen Thompson will apparently not dissuade the Houston Rockets from pursuing a James Harden reunion this summer.

    Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Harden returning to Houston remains a "serious possibility" as the Philadelphia 76ers star prepares to hit the open market.

    This year's free-agent class isn't quite as deep as some past years, but the 2023 market features several big names.

    Perennial All-Stars Harden and Kyrie Irving could change teams, while Fred VanVleet and Kyle Kuzma could be difference-makers in 2023-24 and beyond. Stars Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson have headlined a robust trade rumor mill following Bradley Beal's trade to the Phoenix Suns. With high-profile teams like the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers expected to be active to fill out their rosters, we could see a number of veterans take a discount in search of a championship.

    The Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are also armed with significant cap space they can use to improve their youth-laden rosters—including No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio—so there should be a lot of action when free agency opens on June 30.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    James Harden Rumors: Rockets Contract Remains 'a Serious Possibility' for 76ers Star
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.