NBA Rumors: Rockets Linked to Jaylen Brown; Eye Ime Udoka, Frank Vogel and More as HC

The Houston Rockets are reportedly tired of being at the bottom of the standings.

John Granato of ESPN 97.5 Houston said Friday the Rockets are expected to heavily pursue Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown if he becomes available via trade this offseason. Granato added that Houston will look for a veteran coach this offseason also and mentioned former Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

The Rockets have not fired coach Stephen Silas, but his departure has seemed inevitable for months. Silas has the fourth-worst winning percentage in NBA history (minimum 100 games).

Granato said Houston will search for a coach who preaches accountability and also named Frank Vogel and Kenny Atkinson.

Udoka would be the most interesting given his ties to Brown, who has understandably had a rocky relationship with the Celtics given the team's penchant for including him in trade talks.

Brown would be eligible for a supermax extension this offseason if he's named to an All-NBA team. If he is not, however, it's a virtual certainty he will wait until next summer to negotiate a long-term contract with Boston.