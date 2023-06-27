Knicks Rumors: Donte DiVincenzo Linked as Possible FA Target amid T-Wolves Buzz

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Impending unrestricted free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo has been connected with the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves in free-agency talks.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that news on Tuesday:

"There have already been several names linked to the Wolves at that salary slot, and they're all playmaking, bigger combo guards such as Bruce Brown and Donte DiVincenzo. Both players are expected to have several options in that contract range, where there's been growing noise among league personnel about DiVincenzo joining former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York."

DiVincenzo, 26, averaged 9.4 points on 43.5 percent shooting (39.7 percent from three-point range), 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Golden State Warriors last season. He's played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Warriors across his five NBA campaigns.

The Knicks-DiVincenzo smoke has been making its way around the rumor mill. SNY's Ian Begley reported on June 22 "that several influential people with the Knicks are fans of the idea of adding Donte DiVincenzo to this roster in free agency."

DiVincenzo would provide greater backcourt depth for the Knicks, who already can look toward Brunson, R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Deuce McBride and Josh Hart (should the impending free agent re-sign) filling in minutes there.

A DiVincenzo signing with the Knicks would also mean a reunion with ex-Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson, who has developed into a bona fide star after his first season in New York. It could also mean linking back up with fellow 'Nova star Josh Hart, an impending free agent who is a "priority" for the Knicks to re-sign, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On paper, DiVincenzo might be a better fit with the Timberwolves, who could use more depth behind starting guards Mike Conley Jr. and Anthony Edwards. Backup guards Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell are free agents, and that could leave room for DiVincenzo to come off the bench as the first backcourt option.

Ultimately, DiVincenzo should have multiple suitors in free agency, which begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET.