6 Last-Minute Storylines to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft

2 of 6

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Erik Karlsson added to his already impressive trophy case this week when he officially took home his third Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman.

The one thing in his career that is still eluding him is a Stanley Cup and he is going to need a trade away from San Jose to make that happen before he retires.

Could that trade happen this week at the NHL Draft?

Karlsson suggested last weekend that he would like something to get completed sooner rather than later and that winning a championship is his great motivator in where he goes.

Such a trade is going to be very, very complicated for a number of reasons.

For one, the Sharks know they have an incredibly valuable player that should command a significant price in terms of trade assets. Karlsson would make any contender significantly better the moment he arrives in the locker room, and they should not be willing to give that away.

But how many contenders are really in a position to pay that sort of price and take on the remainder of Karlsson's contract? His deal still has another four full seasons on the books and counts more than $11 million against the salary cap per season.

Most contenders are already pretty close to the cap to begin with and would either need the Sharks to take significant money back in any trade or retain a significant portion of that contract. Sharks general manager Mike Grier does not seem willing to retain much in any deal. That could complicate things even further.

At this point, it seems to be a matter of when and where Karlsson gets dealt. The Sharks would presumably like to add a first-round pick in such a trade, preferably in this year's loaded 2023 class.