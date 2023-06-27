Winners and Losers of the Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Kings Trade

0 of 6

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Pierre-Luc Dubois is less than a week past his 25th birthday.

Yet he's already logged more than 400 games in the NHL and scored more than 100 goals.

And come the fall, he'll already be suiting up for a third team in a third time zone.

The Quebec-born center picked third overall at the 2016 draft was the prized piece in a multi-player deal that went down a day before the 2023 player-selection party, sending him to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for three players and a second-round pick in 2024.

The Winnipeg Jets, for whom Dubois had played since coming off from the Columbus Blue Jackets in January 2021, inked the 6'4", 214-pounder to an eight-year, $68 million contract extension before the trade was finalized. Dubois was a year away from unrestricted free agency and had suggested he'd had no interest in signing a long-term deal with the Jets, but their signing him allowed one more year on the pact than he'd have gotten as a free agent,

In exchange for Dubois, Winnipeg gets forwards Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and Gabriel Vilardi, in addition to the pick that Los Angeles had initially acquired from Montréal.

The B/R hockey team took a look at the deal and its impact on the teams involved as well as other parties, then compiled a list of the trade's most definitive winners and losers. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.