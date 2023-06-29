Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2023 MLB Deadline Approaching

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2023 MLB Deadline ApproachingJune 29, 2023
The Atlanta Braves have been the best team in the National League through the first three months of the season, but that doesn't mean they won't be busy at this year's trade deadline.
With Max Fried and Kyle Wright both missing significant time, the starting rotation has been stretched thin and largely propped up by a breakout season from Bryce Elder, so adding more depth to the staff should be a priority.
The bullpen could also use another proven late-inning arm with 13 blown saves in 40 opportunities, and there will be a wide variety of rental options and controllable arms to consider.
Ahead, we've highlighted three players worth keeping an eye on as potential deadline targets for the NL East leaders.
RHP Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox
The most obvious trade target for the Braves is Chicago White Sox rental starter Lucas Giolito, who could provide a frontline presence to help fill the void left behind by Max Fried and Kyle Wright without costing an arm and a leg.
The 28-year-old has a 3.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 92.1 innings, bouncing back nicely from a disappointing 2022 season. And even if the White Sox don't decide to go into full fire-sale mode, he is still a clear trade candidate.
The Braves can put together an attractive package of high-ceiling pitching prospects, even if their farm system is one of the thinnest in baseball, and that should keep them in the running for what could be the market's most sought after arm.
RHP Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals
Does Zack Greinke want to finish out his career where it started in Kansas City, or does he want one more run at a World Series title?
The 39-year-old future Hall of Famer had a rough start against the Tampa Bay Rays last time out, but prior to that he had a 4.81 ERA and 1.17 WHIP through his first 15 starts, and he has a 4.63 FIP in 81.1 innings on the year.
With a 4.14 ERA in 113 career postseason innings, he has a ton of big-game experience, including a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings over three World Series starts during his time with the Houston Astros.
Playing on a one-year, $8.5 million deal, Greinke looks like a clear rental candidate if he's open to moving to a contender.
LHP Brad Hand, Colorado Rockies
Brad Hand is a three-time All-Star with 131 career saves, and he is pitching for his sixth team in four years after signing a one-year, $2 million deal with the Colorado Rockies during the offseason.
The 33-year-old has a 3.62 ERA and 11.2 K/9 in 31 appearances this season, and he has limited left-handed hitters to a .167 average and .538 OPS in 50 plate appearances.
With a $7 million club option for next year that includes a $500,000 buyout, he could be more than a rental, and the Rockies should be motivated to move as they currently reside in the NL West cellar.
His signature slider has generated a 33.6 percent whiff rate and accounted for 26 of his 34 strikeouts, and having a go-to putaway pitch could be huge in October.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Tuesday's games.