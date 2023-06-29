Red Sox's Updated Trade Targets with 2023 MLB Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are baseball's best last-place team, as they have spent much of the season hovering around the .500 mark in an AL East division that is stacked with postseason contenders.

They are only a handful of games out of a wild-card spot, but there are five teams ahead of them in the AL wild-card standings, so don't be surprised if they approach the trade deadline with an opportunistic mind to be both buyers and sellers.

Rotation help to solidify things behind James Paxton and Brayan Bello will be a must if they do have their sights set on contending, while outfielder Adam Duvall looks like a potential trade chip with solid numbers playing on a one-year deal.

Ahead, we've highlighted three players—two trade targets and one potential trade chip—to keep an eye on leading up to this year's deadline.