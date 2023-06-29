Mets' Updated Trade Targets with 2023 MLB Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The New York Mets are in a unique position, with a high-priced roster that has fallen short of expectations putting them in a gray area between buying and selling, and they could opt to do a bit of both with an eye on shedding salary this year and improving the roster for 2024.

If they decide to buy, shoring up the bullpen figures to be a top priority with a bullpen that ranks 22nd in the majors with a 4.25 ERA, and they could also use another starting pitcher and a corner outfielder.

However, selling is starting to look like a more likely outcome, and what they decide to do with future Hall of Famers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander could be a major storyline in July. Other potential trade chips include Carlos Carrasco and David Robertson.

Ahead, we've highlighted three players—one trade target and two trade chips—to keep a close eye on leading up to the deadline.