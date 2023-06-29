Mets' Updated Trade Targets with 2023 MLB Deadline ApproachingJune 29, 2023
Mets' Updated Trade Targets with 2023 MLB Deadline Approaching
The New York Mets are in a unique position, with a high-priced roster that has fallen short of expectations putting them in a gray area between buying and selling, and they could opt to do a bit of both with an eye on shedding salary this year and improving the roster for 2024.
If they decide to buy, shoring up the bullpen figures to be a top priority with a bullpen that ranks 22nd in the majors with a 4.25 ERA, and they could also use another starting pitcher and a corner outfielder.
However, selling is starting to look like a more likely outcome, and what they decide to do with future Hall of Famers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander could be a major storyline in July. Other potential trade chips include Carlos Carrasco and David Robertson.
Ahead, we've highlighted three players—one trade target and two trade chips—to keep a close eye on leading up to the deadline.
Buyer: RHP Scott Barlow, Kansas City Royals
Since the start of the 2021 season, Scott Barlow has a 2.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 with 49 saves and 20 holds in 168 appearances, and his 5.8 WAR during that stretch ranks third among all relievers.
The Kansas City Royals are one of the few clear-cut sellers across baseball this summer, and it has already been reported that they are open to trading Barlow and fellow reliever Aroldis Chapman.
With club control through the 2024 season, he would be more than just a rental arm, and he could serve as an elite setup option to Edwin Díaz next season.
Seller: David Robertson
The most obvious trade chip on the Mets roster if they decide to sell off some veteran pieces is closer David Robertson.
The 38-year-old was signed to a one-year, $10 million deal to serve as one of the team's top setup relievers alongside Adam Ottavino, but he was pushed into the closer's role after Edwin Díaz suffered a preseason injury.
In 30 appearances, Robertson has converted 11 of 13 save chances with a 1.59 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 10.9 K/9. And with 41 career postseason appearances under his belt, he would be an experienced bullpen addition for any contender looking to add to their late-inning relief options.
Seller: RHP Max Scherzer
The three-year, $130 million contract Max Scherzer signed prior to the 2022 season contains a full no-trade clause, but it doesn't sound like that will be a roadblock in a potential deal of the longtime ace this summer.
"Regarding Scherzer's no-trade clause, he's 38 and looking to win another title. Several industry sources have suggested he would waive it for the right situation," wrote Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
The 38-year-old will still be owed a little over $15 million for the remainder of the 2023 season on deadline day, and he has a $43.3 million player option for next year that would represent a significant financial investment for any team.
With a 3.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 70.2 innings, he is not having a Cy Young-caliber season by any stretch of the imagination, but he has looked sharp in his last two starts and would still be a huge addition to any contender's rotation.
At this point, a trade of Scherzer looks far more likely than a trade of Justin Verlander, who has the same amount of money on the books, plus a vesting option for 2025 and far worse numbers across the board.