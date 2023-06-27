WWE Books Money in the Bank Show-Stealer, Carmelo Hayes' Grand Debut, More Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com.

The June 26 edition of WWE Raw was the final stop for the red brand on the road to Money in the Bank and emanated from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.



It was a loaded night that included Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, the Raw debut of Carmelo Hayes against Finn Bálor, and Gunther vs. Sami Zayn.



The Ring General survived the challenge of the WWE undisputed tag team champion only because of the return of Giovanni Vinci. He will next face Matt Riddle in a certain show-stealer at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.



Becky Lynch made a statement, standing tall at the end of the women's Money in the Bank summit. She also made an impact by calling out Rhea Ripley for failing to defend the WWE Women's World Championship regularly.



It was a big show and a memorable night of action that set the stage for the weekend pay-per-view.

