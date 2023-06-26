Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton on Struggles: 'Booing is the Least of My Worries'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The 2023 MLB season has not been easy for Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

The five-time All-Star is hitting .191 with just six home runs and 14 RBI in 30 games. He has caught the ire of Yankees fans, with jeers showering down on him during some recent rough stretches. However, the 2017 NL MVP is not concerned with the criticism.

"Booing is the least of my worries," Stanton said (via Bob Klapisch of NJ.com). "I have more things to care about than that. And once I take care of that, then everything else will resolve itself."

Stanton elaborated by saying that he is remaining mentally strong, even when the results make it difficult.

"Overall I have a good mindset, but at the same time (baseball) is what I work at it, it's what I dedicate myself to," Stanton said. "It hasn't been an enjoyable stretch."

The 33-year old is in his sixth season in the Bronx, but has seen a dip in his hitting over the past two seasons. He hit a dismal .211 in 2022, but did supplement that with 31 home runs and 78 RBI's. His low 2023 totals in both those statistics really show his regression, and the team's third-place ranking in the AL East makes his struggles more prominent.

Still, the Yankees do currently hold a wild card spot and play in the statistically best division in MLB, so there is room for optimism going forward. What makes Stanton's performance more contentious is his massive contract. The slugger is making a staggering $32 million in 2023 and is under contract through 2027.

As for trying to get back on track, Stanton said he is taking it one swing at a time.

"I got alot to do," Stanton said. "(The base hit) is good for now, but that doesn't clear it for me. I'm not doing what I'm supposed to do regardless of who's on the field, regardless of anything. … It's a results-based place. Just gotta figure out how to do it."