MLB Rumors: Andrew McCutchen, Pirates Agree to New 1-Year, $5M Contract

AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim

Andrew McCutchen's Pittsburgh reunion will reportedly last for more than one season.

The designated hitter/outfielder agreed to a new one-year, $5 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

While McCutchen's decision to return to the Pirates on a one-year deal was one of MLB's feel-good stories last offseason, his name popped up in trade rumors in June. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the team was "likely to be deadline sellers" and could look to move the veteran and perhaps bring him back again next offseason.

Such an approach would have been risky, though, since the veteran could have fallen in love with a new place and chosen to stay in free agency. McCutchen also told Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in May (h/t Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors) that he wanted to remain on the Pirates.

He ultimately wasn't traded and will now remain with the National League Central club.

Perhaps other teams would have given him a better opportunity to pursue the first World Series title of a career that includes a National League MVP, five All-Star selections, four Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove, but he is a Pirates legend.

Although he is past his peak at 37 years old, he was solid in 2023 while slashing .256/.378/.397 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 112 games for the Pirates. However, his season was cut short because of an Achilles injury.

It seemed like Pittsburgh was a contender with a hot start early in the season, but the team faded and the fan favorite wasn't able to bring home the fairy-tale ending he was surely looking for when he decided to return.

Even though McCutchen is no longer one of the best players in the league like he was during his first stint with the Pirates from 2009 through 2017, the power has still been there of late. He launched 27 home runs in 2021 for the Philadelphia Phillies and 17 long balls in 2022 for the Milwaukee Brewers.