Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Reinstated from IL; Missed 39 Games with Toe Injury

Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Contributor

Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been reinstated from the injured list after missing 39 games with a toe injury, the franchise announced Monday.

Chisholm was placed on the injured list on May 16 after injuring his toe when he ran into the center field wall attempting to make a catch at LoanDepot Park during a May 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

Chisholm began his rehab assignment from the turf toe injury last week with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and could return for Tuesday's matchup against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Chisholm, a natural infielder, moved to center field this season with Luis Arraez, who was acquired in a January trade from the Minnesota Twins, playing second base.

The 25-year-old was having a solid season before going on the injured list, slashing .229/.291/.403 with seven home runs, 16 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 39 games.

However, his numbers are down from his All-Star worthy 2022 season in which he hit .254/.325/.535 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 60 games.

The Marlins have performed admirably in Chisholm's absence with Bryan De La Cruz, Jonathan Davis, Garrett Hampson, Jorge Soler and Jesús Sánchez filling the void in the outfield.

Miami currently sits second in the National League East with a 45-34 record, six games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. The team is looking to make the postseason for the first time since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

Chisholm is under contract with the Marlins through the 2026 season with three more years of arbitration eligibility remaining. He'll continue to play a huge role in Miami's resurgence to the top of the National League.