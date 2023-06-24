Deion Sanders 'Doing Great' After Surgery for Blood Clots, Says GF Tracey Edmonds

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Deion Sanders' girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, provided an encouraging update Friday night after the University of Colorado head football coach underwent surgery to remove blood clots.

On her Instagram account, Edmonds posted an image that read, "Never doubt the power of prayer." She also included the following caption: "We are so grateful for the healing power of God and for all of our prayer warriors! It was a long, but successful day! Coach Prime Deion Sanders is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery! Thank you Lord! Thank you Fam! We love you!"

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Sanders announced Thursday that he required surgery to relieve blood clots in both legs. A doctor had previously told him it was possible he would need to have his left foot amputated, but that was not part of the procedure.

Rittenberg noted that Sanders was hospitalized in 2021 after complications from surgery to repair a dislocated toe. Sanders experienced blood clots and had to have two of his toes removed at the time.

Sanders said prior to Friday's surgery that doctors could attempt to straighten two of his toes if the surgery succeeds in improving his blood flow.

The 55-year-old Sanders is widely regarded as one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history. He recorded 53 interceptions in 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, returning nine of them for touchdowns. He also returned six punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns.

Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, and he later transitioned to coaching.

From 2020 to 2022, Sanders was the head coach at HBCU (historically Black college and university) Jackson State, posting a 27-6 record, including an 11-2 mark in 2021 and a 12-1 record last season.

In December, Sanders joined Colorado as its new head coach. It's his first head coaching opportunity at an FBS school.

The Buffaloes are scheduled to begin their 2023 season on Sept. 2 when they face TCU on the road.