Bronny James to Hawks in ESPN's 2024 NBA Mock Draft; Ron Holland Goes No. 1

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

After the completion of the 2023 NBA draft this week, projections have already begun for next year's draft, which will likely feature Bronny James.

In their latest 2024 mock draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have the Atlanta Hawks selecting James with the 17th overall pick (via the Sacramento Kings). They pegged him as a potential lottery pick in a previous mock draft back in February.

G League Ignite forward Ron Holland is projected as the top pick.

Givony said in February's mock draft that James was "developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his high school class while making strides in his perimeter shooting and playmaking ability."

There wasn't an explanation as to why exactly he dropped out of the lottery in this edition of the mock draft, but it likely won't be the only time his projection shifts before next year.

James is set to star at USC next season after committing to the school early last month and joining a recruiting class that includes top prospect Isaiah Collier and 4-star center Arrinten Page. He was ranked as the No. 5 combo guard in the class of 2023 by 247Sports' composite.

It was recently revealed that the 18-year-old will wear No. 6 for the Trojans in honor of his father LeBron James, who wears the same number for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The landing spot of Bronny James in next year's draft will likely dictate his legendary dad's future in the NBA. LeBron James has frequently expressed a desire to play on the same team as his son, and he said as recently as last month that he's "still serious about it."