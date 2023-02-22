LeBron James' Son Bronny to Magic, Matas Buzelis to Spurs in ESPN 2024 NBA Mock Draft

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bronny James' stock continues to rise more than a year out from when he'll be eligible to make the jump to the NBA.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony dropped a 2024 mock draft Wednesday, and James was off the board at No. 10 to the Orlando Magic.

In January, Givony watched James and Sierra Canyon compete in the Hoophall Classic and came away impressed with the highly touted guard.

"In a class full of prospects whose development has stagnated, James is one of the few who continues to make strides physically and skill-wise, looking like a five-star recruit and potential one-and-done candidate," he wrote.



Givony added that James would "be in strong consideration as a first-round prospect" in 2024 mocks. Based on where he was rated Wednesday, Bronny might even challenge Matas Buzelis for the top spot.

Buzelis was Givony's pick to go first overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Sunrise Christian star is the No. 5 player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 recruiting class. He has committed to play for the NBA G League Ignite as he hopes to emulate Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Dyson Daniels' path to becoming a lottery pick.

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports wrote this about Buzelis last July:

"There is no other player in the class who can match his combination of size and playmaking ability, but he tends to hunt highlight plays off the dribble with a high-risk high-reward style that isn't always efficient and can be turnover prone. Buzelis is very creative with the ball, especially in the open floor, albeit a little upright. He's a solid vertical athlete who is also capable of utilizing his touch around the rim to make tough finishes with both hands."

Considering how far out the 2024 draft is, the prospect hierarchy is bound to evolve many times between now and when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver takes the stage.