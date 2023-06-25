NHL Awards 2023: Ceremony Date, Start Time, Candidates and Predictions

0 of 5

Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

With the 2023 NHL draft scheduled for Wednesday, the league's attention will soon officially shift to the offseason. Before it does, though, the NHL is set to take one last celebratory look back at the season that was.



The annual NHL awards ceremony is slated to take place on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The event will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports. Hosting duties will be handled by country musician Dierks Bentley, and 11 awards will be presented throughout the evening.



The General Manager of the Year award is set to be announced on the opening night of the draft.



Five major awards will be announced on Monday, including the Hart Trophy, which is given to the most valuable player deemed most valuable to his team, as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

Below, you'll find a look at the finalists for each of the five major awards, along with predictions for each.

