Mets Trade Eduardo Escobar to Angels, Receive Pitchers Coleman Crow, Landon Marceaux

The New York Mets have traded infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for minor league pitchers Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux, the club announced Friday.

New York also sent cash considerations to L.A. in the deal.

