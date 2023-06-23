Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green Won't Take 'Massive Discount' on Contract to Return

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

If the Golden State Warriors hope to retain Draymond Green this summer, they're going to have to pay him what he's worth.

On Friday's episode of The Lowe Post podcast (one hour, three-minute mark), ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that Green likely won't take a "massive discount" to remain with the Warriors this summer:

"On Draymond, I do think the money has got to be close to go back to Golden State. I don't get the sense that he's going to take a massive discount out of loyalty to the Warriors. But when you do what the Warriors just did, and you have Steph Curry, who loves Draymond Green, who's going to have a say in whatever the hell happens with this team, I just find it hard to believe that Draymond's going to go anywhere. Nothing would surprise me. Like, the Kings, maybe. I just mentioned the Pacers. I mentioned Memphis as a sign-and-trade. ... There's going to be options for him."

