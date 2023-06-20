Woj: Draymond Green, Warriors 'Very Much Want' New Contract After Opt-Out Decision

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

There is reportedly mutual interest between Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors to reach an agreement on a new contract in free agency.

During an appearance on SportsCenter on Monday night, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the two sides "very much want to get a deal done" despite Green opting out of his contract:

The opt-out positioned Green to potentially get a longer-term deal with the Warriors, but Wojnarowski noted that Green and agent Rich Paul are "not really posturing" or threatening to sign elsewhere.

While Green could have opted in and played next season under a $27.59 million deal, the opt out could potentially help the 33-year-old veteran ensure that he spends the rest of his career with the Golden State.

Green was originally a second-round pick by the Warriors out of Michigan State in 2012, and he has since played all 11 of his NBA seasons with the franchise.

He has arguably put together a Hall of Fame resume as well, winning four NBA championships and one NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, while also earning four All-Star nods, eight NBA All-Defensive Team selections and two All-NBA selections.

Green's statistical output has dipped compared to earlier in his career, particularly in the scoring department, but he remains a key part of Golden State's success alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

After helping to lead the Warriors to a fourth championship in eight years in 2022, Green started all 73 games he appeared in last season and averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steal, while shooting a career-best 52.7 percent from the field.

In 758 career regular-season games, Green owns averages of 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals, with a field goal percentage of 44.9 percent.

While Curry and Thompson have lit up the scoreboard with their three-point shooting prowess over the years, Green has been a defensive stopper, playmaker and glue guy for one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

The Dubs are coming off a second-round playoff exit, but if they can retain Green and add him back to a returning core of Curry, Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, they should still be players in the Western Conference.

Still, Golden State can't take it for granted that Green will return, as Wojnarowski noted that the Detroit Pistons in Green's home state of Michigan have significant interest in him, as do several contenders who would be interested in a sign-and-trade with Golden State.

Ultimately, the Warriors can pay Green more than any other team, and their long-term history and success together makes it seem somewhat unlikely that they will go their separate ways.