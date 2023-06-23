Draymond Green Shares IG Post Saying He's Worth $100M Contract amid Warriors Rumors

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

Draymond Green opted out of the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors to become a free agent this summer, and the veteran is hoping to land a significant long-term deal ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

While speaking on First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said he believes Green is "easily" worth another $100 million on his next contract. Green re-shared the posted with emojis indicating that he's looking for that sort of deal.

Green, 33, could be looking at his last long-term contract extension this summer, and the Warriors should do anything possible to retain his services. He's coming off a four-year, $100 million extension signed in 2019.

The Michigan State product helped lead the Warriors to four NBA titles alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The trio would get another chance to win a fifth title together in 2023-24 if Golden State re-signs Green.