    Draymond Green Shares IG Post Saying He's Worth $100M Contract amid Warriors Rumors

    Erin WalshJune 23, 2023

    FILE - Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022. The Warriors want to keep Green, yet the team is prepared for him to formally decline his $27.5 million player option for the final year of his contract next season and become an unrestricted free agent seeking a long-term deal. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

    Draymond Green opted out of the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors to become a free agent this summer, and the veteran is hoping to land a significant long-term deal ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

    While speaking on First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said he believes Green is "easily" worth another $100 million on his next contract. Green re-shared the posted with emojis indicating that he's looking for that sort of deal.

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 @GoIdenState

    Draymond Green's Instagram story: <a href="https://t.co/SEiOYu52nW">pic.twitter.com/SEiOYu52nW</a>

    Green, 33, could be looking at his last long-term contract extension this summer, and the Warriors should do anything possible to retain his services. He's coming off a four-year, $100 million extension signed in 2019.

    The Michigan State product helped lead the Warriors to four NBA titles alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The trio would get another chance to win a fifth title together in 2023-24 if Golden State re-signs Green.

