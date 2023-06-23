Mariners' Julio Rodríguez to Participate in 2023 MLB HR Derby; Finalist in 2022

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez will be back in the MLB Home Run Derby.

The 2022 runner-up announced Friday he's competing in this year's installment. His home stadium, T-Mobile Park, is hosting the All-Star festivities for 2023.

Even if the All-Star Game weren't in Seattle, Rodríguez might feel he has some unfinished business after losing to San Diego Padres star Juan Soto by one homer in the final last year.

His 81 homers across all rounds were the most in the field and the second-highest total under the timed format.

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year is failing to match the pace he set in 2022. Through 71 games, he has a .238/.300/.415 slash line to go along with 12 home runs and 39 RBI.

The odds don't look great of Rodríguez making a second straight All-Star appearance. He wasn't among the outfield finalists after the first phase of fan voting, and any one of George Kirby, Luis Castillo or Paul Sewald could beat him out if Seattle only gets one representative on the reserves.

But Mariners fans know they'll at least get to see Rodríguez in the Home Run Derby, where he could once again do a lot of damage.

According to Baseball Savant, the 22-year-old ranks in the 90th percentile in average exit velocity (92.3 mph) and hard hit rate (50.2 percent). He's still plenty capable of hitting the ball very hard and very far.