Brandon Miller Has Hornets Fans Excited After 2023 NBA Draft amid Michael Jordan Buzz

After a stellar freshman season at Alabama, Brandon Miller is set to bring his talents to the Charlotte Hornets, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday's 2023 NBA draft.

Miller established himself as one of the best prospects in this year's draft class after being named SEC Freshman and Player of the Year. The versatile forward averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. His best performance of the year came when he poured in 41 points in an overtime win against South Carolina in February.

It looks like Miller did enough to impress outgoing Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who he worked out for and met with earlier this week. In fact, Miller said he wasn't afraid to talk trash to the greatest of all time during his workout, which may have swayed Jordan's decision.

The Hornets are coming off a disappointing 2022-23 season in which they went 27-55 and finished second to last in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte has missed the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons.

Miller should pair nicely alongside Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball, who was limited to 36 games after suffering a fractured ankle. Once he's healthy, Charlotte can be expected to play a high-paced offense to allow Miller's athleticism to shine on the wing. Miller's prowess as a three-point shooter will also be a welcome addition to an offense that finished 29th with a 33.0 three-point field goal percentage.

The Hornets added a potential future star to their promising young core, so it will be fun to watch Miller's development in Charlotte over the next few years.