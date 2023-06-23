X

    Brandon Miller Has Hornets Fans Excited After 2023 NBA Draft amid Michael Jordan Buzz

    Doric SamJune 23, 2023

    Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles up court in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, March 18, 2023. Alabama won 73-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

    After a stellar freshman season at Alabama, Brandon Miller is set to bring his talents to the Charlotte Hornets, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday's 2023 NBA draft.

    Miller established himself as one of the best prospects in this year's draft class after being named SEC Freshman and Player of the Year. The versatile forward averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. His best performance of the year came when he poured in 41 points in an overtime win against South Carolina in February.

    It looks like Miller did enough to impress outgoing Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who he worked out for and met with earlier this week. In fact, Miller said he wasn't afraid to talk trash to the greatest of all time during his workout, which may have swayed Jordan's decision.

    Hornets fans on Twitter were excited about Miller's arrival, as he has the opportunity to turn the franchise's fortune around:

    Brad Spielberger, Esq. @PFF_Brad

    People thinking Brandon Miller talking shit would turn Michael Jordan off… meanwhile it's his love language

    Yahoo Sports @YahooSports

    With the No. 2 pick, Brandon Miller is heading to the Hornets 😈<br><br>Looks like Michael Jordan may have to "lace em' up." <a href="https://t.co/CL0Ftz6JRv">pic.twitter.com/CL0Ftz6JRv</a>

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller -- ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player.

    TalksWithJae @eccentricsole

    Hornets take Brandon Miller, goes trash talking Michael Jordan helped him <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBADraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBADraft</a>

    kenj @k3njs

    Michael Jordan proves once again why hes the greatest of all time. BRANDON MILLER WELCOME

    Francisco LinWHORE @BigShotBryan

    I just know Jordan love Brandon Miller

    2 Bros & Sports Talk @2BrosSportsTal1

    Brandon Miller is heading to Charlotte Hornets post Jordan Era…let's see if he can be a game changer for them <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2023NBADraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2023NBADraft</a>

    Bradley Locker @Bradley_Locker

    Michael Jordan scrimmaging with Brandon Miller to prove he's actually the GOAT <a href="https://t.co/0RrpGSrxP0">pic.twitter.com/0RrpGSrxP0</a>

    Jerry Jone @AskMcGavin

    Jordan did it again. Brandon Miller at 2.

    John He @jxhnhe

    brandon miller really called jordan just a regular dude just to still get drafted by him

    What Klay Say?… @bald_head_steph

    When Michael Jordan sees brandon Miller at his first practice <a href="https://t.co/UVzNtV8MWN">pic.twitter.com/UVzNtV8MWN</a>

    The Hornets are coming off a disappointing 2022-23 season in which they went 27-55 and finished second to last in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte has missed the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons.

    Miller should pair nicely alongside Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball, who was limited to 36 games after suffering a fractured ankle. Once he's healthy, Charlotte can be expected to play a high-paced offense to allow Miller's athleticism to shine on the wing. Miller's prowess as a three-point shooter will also be a welcome addition to an offense that finished 29th with a 33.0 three-point field goal percentage.

    The Hornets added a potential future star to their promising young core, so it will be fun to watch Miller's development in Charlotte over the next few years.