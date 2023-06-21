Report: Brandon Miller Likely Hornets' Pick After Michael Jordan Meeting, Workout

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The biggest question of the NBA draft has been whether the Charlotte Hornets will select Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick, though the general reporting has been that Miller was the front-runner.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Woo, that appears to be the direction Charlotte will go:

"Miller and Henderson returned to Charlotte Monday for second visits and workouts as the Hornets finalize their plans at No. 2. Sources told ESPN the feeling coming out of that workout was that Miller further helped himself, bringing a much greater intensity level, making shots, and faring well when tested in defensive situations. The word was he also had a positive meeting with Michael Jordan, and at this point, all indications are that the Hornets are prepared to go with Miller here. Henderson endeared himself to Charlotte, but it's fair to say that Miller looks like the easier choice, able to slot in easily as a tall wing scorer alongside guard LaMelo Ball as the Hornets push toward competitiveness."

