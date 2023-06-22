Brandon Miller: Michael Jordan Talked Trash at Hornets Workout, Airballed Free Throw

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ahead of the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday night, prospect Brandon Miller discussed an amusing interaction he had with Michael Jordan during his pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets.

Appearing Wednesday on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Miller said Jordan talked some trash to him while he was working out:

Miller divulged that the longtime Hornets owner and Chicago Bulls legend called him "just a shooter," which prompted him to talk some trash of his own.

The former University of Alabama standout also said he saw MJ airball a free throw, noting it was due to Jordan "just being old."

Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time by virtue of his 14 All-Star selections, six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVP awards, five NBA MVP awards, 10 scoring titles and career scoring average of 30.1 points per game.

His Airness was also known as one of the preeminent trash talkers in sports, and that apparently hasn't left him, even in retirement.

Jordan became the majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats in 2010, later changing their name to the Hornets. He is set to transition into the role of minority owner, though, after agreeing to sell his majority stake to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall for $3 billion last week.

Despite that, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters Wednesday that Jordan will have final say on who the Hornets take with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Since Victor Wembanyama is a lock to go first overall to the San Antonio Spurs, the Hornets' pick will likely come down to either Miller or G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

Given Jordan's role in the decision-making process, the pick may be heavily influenced by who impressed him more during their workouts.