Celtics' Depth Chart, Salary Cap, NBA Draft Picks After Jrue Holiday, Blazers Trade

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics made their second big change to the backcourt this offseason after agreeing to a trade that will land them Jrue Holiday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boston is sending Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and draft compensation to the Portland Trail Blazers, per Wojnarowski. The Blazers will receive a 2024 first-round pick from the Golden State Warriors along with the Celtics' 2029 unprotected first-rounder.

Portland wasted little time in flipping Holiday, whom it acquired in the Damian Lillard trade.

Here's how the Celtics' depth chart could look on opening night when accounting for the swap:

Boston Celtics Projected Depth Chart

PG: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard

SG: Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard

SF: Jayson Tatum, Lamar Stevens, Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis, Oshae Brissett, Jayson Tatum

C: Al Horford, Kristaps Porziņģis, Luke Kornet

In the short term, the trade is financially a wash for Boston. Holiday will make $36.9 million in 2023-24, while Brogdon and Williams will combine to earn $34.1 million for the upcoming season.

Likewise, the Celtics still have all of their first-round picks through the 2027 NBA draft. The San Antonio Spurs have swap rights on Boston's 2028 first-rounder from the Derrick White trade in February 2022. The cupboard remains pretty well stocked on that front.

Trading for Holiday could be an expensive endeavor, though, considering he has a $37.4 million player option for 2024-25.

Boston already has a projected $84.4 million committed to Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porziņģis for 2025-26, and Jayson Tatum will presumably be in the first year of his supermax extension by then. He's eligible to sign for $318 million over five years, a deal that can be agreed to in July 2024.

Ensuring Holiday stays beyond this season could mean the roster is even more top-heavy, and general manager Brad Stevens won't have that 2024 first-rounder from Golden State to help fill out the squad with a young player on a cost-controlled deal.

In general, news of a Brogdon trade doesn't as a huge surprise after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported in June he he had a significant "health issue" that torpedoed a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. When that door closed, Boston instead moved Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to get Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards.

The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn reported on CLNS Media's Celtics Beat podcast that Brogdon was left "angry with the team" after he was dangled in a trade.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla had previously acknowledged there was some damage to repair in terms of the player's relationship with the team:

Now, that won't be a concern.

It became clear the Celtics were going to shake up their roster this offseason following a loss to the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, and it always seemed like Brogdon being moved was a possibility.