Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Eligible for Supermax Celtics Contracts After All-NBA Nods

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just made some money.

Tatum's first-team All-NBA nod and Brown's second-team selection made the pair eligible for supermax contract extensions, with Tatum's worth an estimated $318 million over five years and Brown's worth an estimated $295 million over five seasons.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.