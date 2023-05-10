X

    Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Eligible for Supermax Celtics Contracts After All-NBA Nods

    Boston, MA - May 9: Boston Celtics SF Jayson Tatum and SG Jaylen Brown stand next to each other in the second quarter. The Celtics lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-103, in Game 5 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
    Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just made some money.

    Tatum's first-team All-NBA nod and Brown's second-team selection made the pair eligible for supermax contract extensions, with Tatum's worth an estimated $318 million over five years and Brown's worth an estimated $295 million over five seasons.

