MLB All-Star Rosters Voting 2023: AL and NL Finalists Revealed

The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Seattle is quickly approaching, and we finally know which players have made it into the next round of voting.

The finalists for the American and National League rosters were announced Thursday on MLB Network. The list contains the top two vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders.

The list of AL finalists is highlighted by Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.

Ohtani was the top vote-getter for the AL in the first round of voting and automatically earned the starting designated hitter spot.

The NL finalists include Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Acuña earned the most total votes in the first round of voting and automatically qualified as a starter for the NL.

Ohtani continues to amaze with his performance both on the mound and at the dish.

The Angels superstar entered Thursday's slate slashing .292/.377/.616 with 24 home runs, 58 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 74 games. He is also 6-3 on the mound with a 3.13 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 89 innings across 15 starts.

Ohtani's 24 home runs lead the American League and his 58 RBI are tied for first in the AL with Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and Texas Rangers veteran Adolis Garcia. His 83 hits are good for fourth in the AL behind Bichette, Rangers veteran Marcus Semien and Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo.

On the mound, Ohtani's 117 strikeouts rank second in the AL behind Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman, who has posted 127 strikeouts this season.

In part because of Ohtani's performance, the Angels sit third in the AL West with a 41-35 record.

Judge, meanwhile, has been in-and-out of the New York lineup this season due to injuries and hasn't played since June 3 due to a toe injury.

However, the reigning AL MVP has been effective when healthy. In 49 games this season, he's slashing .291/.404/.674 with 19 home runs, 40 RBI and three stolen bases.

Judge's 19 home runs rank second in the AL behind Ohtani, which is quite impressive considering he hasn't played nearly as many games as the Angels star.

Even with Judge out of the lineup, the Yankees boast a 41-33 record, good for third in the AL East.

Bichette is also having the best season of his career and he has been one of the best shortstops in baseball this year. In 75 games, he's slashing .317/.347/.505 with 14 home runs, 46 RBI and three stolen bases.

The 25-year-old ranks second in the AL in batting average and first in hits (101).

His performance has helped propel the Blue Jays to a 41-35 record, though Toronto still sits fourth in a highly competitive AL East.

In the National League, Acuña has undoubtedly been the best player. In 73 games, the Braves star is slashing .327/.403/.558 with 15 home runs, 46 RBI and 31 stolen bases.

Acuña has the second-best batting average in the NL behind Miami Marlins star Luis Arraez and his 97 hits also rank second to Arraez. His 31 stolen bases rank second in all of MLB behind Oakland A's star Esteury Ruiz.

Acuña's play has helped propel the Braves to first in the NL East with a 48-26 record, 6.5 games above the second-place Marlins.

Betts, meanwhile, is putting together another brilliant season with the Dodgers. In 71 games, he's slashing .260/.359/.502 with 17 home runs, 43 RBI and five stolen bases.

While he doesn't rank within the top five of any of the major categories in the National League, Betts is still a significant contributor and one of the best outfielders in the game.

The same can be said for Freeman, who is putting together another outstanding season with the Dodgers. In 74 games, he's slashing .323/.403/.558 with 14 home runs, 47 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Betts and Freeman have helped propel the Dodgers to a 41-33 record, though they still sit third in the NL West behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.