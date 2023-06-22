UFC's Dana White: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg 'Absolutely Dead Serious' About Fight

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC president Dana White believes tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are serious about stepping inside the cage.

"Talked with Mark and Elon last night," White said Thursday on TMZ Live. "Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this."

Musk tweeted that he would fight Zuckerberg in a "cage match," which prompted the Facebook founder to respond, "Send Me Location."

Musk followed up and replied "Vegas Octagon" to a tweet from Verge's Alex Heath confirming Zuckerberg's interest.

White told TMZ that Zuckerberg first reached out to inquire whether Musk was being sincere. The owner of Twitter responded affirmatively when asked.

White volunteered to help promote the event if it becomes a reality and suggested it would be "the biggest fight ever in the history of the world."

Boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul has also stepped up if the venture is in need of a promoter, which would serve the dual purpose of helping to fuel his long-simmering feud with White.