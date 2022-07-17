Jake Paul Calls Dana White 'Old F--k' After UFC Boss Calls Him a ‘Pay-Per-View Turd’

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The war of words between Jake Paul and Dana White keeps escalating.

Paul took to Twitter late Saturday night to call the UFC president an "old f--k" after White was critical of the YouTuber-turned-boxer's upcoming match against Hasim Rahman Jr.

White called Paul a "pay-per-view turd" after UFC Long Island and criticized him for taking a fight against Rahman, who is coming off a knockout loss to James McKenzie Morrison.

“I saw [Rahman] just got knocked out by Tommy Morrison’s son,” White said. “He just got knocked out. Why wouldn’t you go after the guy that knocked him out?

“That’s not the business I’m in. I’m in a different business than that. I’m in the tough fight business.”

Rahman took the fight against Paul after Tommy Fury bowed out of the Aug. 6 clash amid issues getting into the United States. It's the second time Fury has been scheduled as Paul's opponent, only for there to be a late switch. Last December, Paul fought Tyron Woodley for a second time after Fury backed out.

Paul has long been critical of White, saying UFC does not pay its fighters enough and offering support to MMA competitors who are critical of the promotion's pay scale. White came under fire this week when he gave a $250,000 cash gift to Kyle Forgeard, drawing angry comments from several current and former fighters.