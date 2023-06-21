Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner 'A Little Confused' by Fans' Anger at Early Struggles

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Hal Steinbrenner has heard the growing chorus of complaints from New York Yankees fans.

He's just not buying the panic.

"I want to know what the vibe is out there, and I understand they're upset," Steinbrenner said Wednesday on YES Network. "I'm a little confused this year, being third week in June, why they're so upset. But they're upset, and that's going to get my attention. Everybody just needs to know we're working hard on all fronts to get this back on the rails."

The Yankees are 40-33 coming into Wednesday night, sitting 10 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. They would be a wild-card team if the season ended today.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.