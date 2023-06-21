4 Fans Injured in Hit-and-Run Outside White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field Before Game

Matt Dirksen/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Four fans were injured in a hit-and-run collision outside of Guaranteed Rate Field prior to Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox.

In a statement from the White Sox, the injured fans were treated at the scene and transported to local hospitals and the suspect was apprehended by Illinois State Police and Chicago Police a short time later:

Per Jessica D'Onofrio of ABC 7 in Chicago, a 51-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 25-year-old man was critically injured. Officials said the other two fans were in serious condition.

Fred Melean, the deputy chief of the Chicago Police Department, said all four people inside the vehicle were in custody at the hospital.

One of the pedestrians who was hit landed on the sunroof of the vehicle and was holding onto the car before it was stopped by an ambulance on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Chicago police and fire officials said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. local time. D'Onofrio noted police said the hit-and-run incident took place outside the Gate 4 entrance into the stadium on 35th Street and Shields Avenue.

Deputy Chief Fred Melean told reporters police have no reason to believe the four people hit by the vehicle were being targeted, but they are investigating to see if the vehicle may have been stolen.

The incident occurred about 40 minutes before first pitch between the Rangers and White Sox.