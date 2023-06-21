Rangers' Bruce Bochy Rips Umpires for Overturning Go-Ahead Play in White Sox Loss

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was unhappy with a call in the eighth inning of Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox that led to his team giving up the go-ahead run.

Elvis Andrus was initially called out at home when trying to score on a single by Zach Remillard, but the umpires overturned the call on replay review after determining Rangers catcher Jonah Heim was blocking his path to the plate.

Speaking to Lesley McCaslin of Bally Sports Southwest after the game, Bochy said he was "dumbfounded" by "absolutely one of the worst calls I've ever seen" determined by replay.

Per ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the explanation from the umpires and review team was that Heim's initial setup was illegal:

MLB has had rules in place about catchers blocking home plate since 2014 in an attempt to eliminate "egregious" collisions at home plate.

The official rule states catchers are not permitted to block the runner's path to the plate unless he is in possession of the ball, but "blocking the path of the runner in a legitimate attempt to receive a throw is not considered a violation."

Based on Heim's setup, it doesn't appear Andrus would have been blocked from scoring. Even after catching the throw from Jankowski, he left a path open to the plate that would have allowed Andrus to get around.

The Rangers took a 6-4 lead in the top of the eighth when Corey Seager's double scored two runs. Andrus' two-run single in the bottom of the frame tied the score.

Bochy was ejected from the game for arguing the overturned call. It's the second time in four days he's been tossed from a game. He was one of three Rangers thrown out of Friday's 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays for arguing a called third strike on Marcus Semien.

The Rangers and White Sox will play the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. ET.