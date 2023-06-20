MLB All-Star Voting 2023: Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr. Headline 2nd Update

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

MLB released the second update of the 2023 All-Star Game voting Tuesday, with Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. leading the way.

Through the second round of voting, Acuña has garnered over 2.2 million votes to top all National League players, while Ohtani leads the American League with 1.8 million votes.

Acuña is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, slashing .325/.403/.561 with 15 home runs and 45 RBI. After his numbers dipped slightly last year following his return from a torn ACL suffered during the 2021 season, he appears to be fully back to the player he was prior to the injury.

Ohtani is once again putting together a dazzling campaign, leading the Angels with a .300 batting average, 24 homers, 58 RBI and 83 hits. On the mound, he has a 6-2 record with a 3.29 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 82.0 innings pitched.

Phase 1 of MLB All-Star voting will come to an end on Thursday at noon ET. Fans are able to vote as many as five times per every 24-hour period online to try to get their favorite players into the Mid-Summer Classic. The rest of the voting process was outlined by Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com:

"The leading vote-getter in each league will receive an automatic spot in their team's starting lineup. Beyond those two players, the top two vote-getters at every position, and the top six outfielders, will advance to Phase 2 of the voting, which begins on Monday. If an outfielder is a league's leading vote-getter, only the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine who starts at the two remaining spots."

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be held on July 11 at T-Mobile Field in Seattle.