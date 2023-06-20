Damian Lillard Likes Tweet Calling for Trail Blazers to Trade for Zion Williamson

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard hasn't openly lobbied the team to acquire a specific player this offseason, but he might have at least one preferred target in mind.

Lillard liked a tweet calling for the Blazers to get New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson:

The Ringer's Bill Simmons reported Sunday on his podcast at least one source indicated to him Williamson could be moved by the start of the 2023 NBA draft.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on June 14 the Pelicans may make the two-time All-Star available in order to move up in the first round and select NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

NBA insider Marc Stein added there's a "rising level of exasperation within the organization regarding Williamson's ongoing availability issues and overall approach."

A two-man game of Lillard and Williamson is certainly a tantalizing prospect, and the latter has performed at an All-NBA level when healthy. Through 114 games, he's averaging 25.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 60.5 percent from the floor.

The issues outlined by Stein make trading for the 22-year-old a risky proposition for the Blazers or any other team, though. New Orleans would arguably be moving him when his value is at an all-time low as well.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer also cast doubt on whether Portland will part ways with the No. 3 overall pick:

"Portland has been exploring avenues to deal the No. 3 pick, but in a draft that scouts have deemed holds three top prospects, the Blazers are strongly valuing their selection in talks with opposing teams, sources said. Portland appears unlikely to part with the No. 3 choice unless the Blazers are netting back one of a select number of premium targets to pair with Lillard."

Fischer cited Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo as one such piece, which would be an inverse of the expected dynamic between the two teams.

When it comes to Williamson, the odds of him landing in the Pacific Northwest anytime soon look remote. Portland might be getting Lillard some help from another source.