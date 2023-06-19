X

    Bill Simmons on Zion Williamson: NBA Insider Says Pelicans Will Trade Star by Draft

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 12: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before the 2023 Play-In Tournament against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 12, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

    Bradley Beal's trade to the Phoenix Suns has already sent the NBA offseason into a whirlwind. Zion Williamson might be the next major star moved.

    "The Zion thing is a real, real, real subplot," The Ringer's Bill Simmons said on his podcast Sunday (55:25 mark). "I had somebody tell me yesterday that I trust that he will not be on [the New Orleans Pelicans] Thursday. I was like, 'Really? I haven't heard that.' And he was like, 'You watch.' So, there you go on that."

    When it comes to Zion rumors, where there is smoke there is often fire. And the smoke is billowing at this point:

    Get Up @GetUpESPN

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/WindhorstESPN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindhorstESPN</a> explains the likelihood of the Pelicans trading Zion Williamson and moving up in the draft to go after a guy such as Scoot Henderson 👀 <a href="https://t.co/OoqZ3Scs4L">pic.twitter.com/OoqZ3Scs4L</a>

    Evan Sidery @esidery

    "The Hornets, from what I've been told, prefer Brandon Ingram over Zion Williamson in a potential trade for the No. 2 pick." - <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a><br><br>If the Pelicans want Scoot Henderson, it looks like the asking price will be Ingram. <a href="https://t.co/8LRsEdxOn4">pic.twitter.com/8LRsEdxOn4</a>

    Williamson and the Pelicans have had an up-and-down time together since he was the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. When healthy, the 22-year-old has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging 25.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting a whopping 60.5 percent from the field.

    But he's rarely been healthy, with just 114 of a possible 328 games played in his four-year career. If availability is indeed the best availability, as the old cliche goes, Williamson has a huge strike against him.

    Whether that leads to a trade remains to be seen. But there's suddenly a lot of whispers regarding the topic.

