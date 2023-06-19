Reds' Joey Votto to Make Season Debut After Recovery from Shoulder Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds announced Joey Votto will make his 2023 MLB season debut Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

The six-time All-Star will start at first base and bat sixth in the order.

Votto was limited to 91 appearances last season after undergoing surgery for a torn left rotator cuff and a bicep injury. The hope at the time of the procedure was that he'd be available for the start of the current campaign.

However, the Reds had a different first baseman on Opening Day for the first time since 2008. Jason Vosler occupied the position on March 30 in a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Votto's skills have diminished as he aged. Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he hasn't slugged .500 or better since 2017. He was also batting .205 before going under the knife in 2022.

The 2010 National League MVP has maintained a sharp eye at the plate, though. His walk rate (11.7 percent) from a year ago was his third-lowest ever, per FanGraphs, but still above average relative to the rest of baseball.

Votto is also a fan favorite as well and rejoining the active roster at a time when the Reds are only 0.5 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. His presence could help Cincinnati continue to overachieve and push for a playoff berth.