    Reds' Joey Votto to Make Season Debut After Recovery from Shoulder Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - MAY 25: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on May 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    The Cincinnati Reds announced Joey Votto will make his 2023 MLB season debut Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

    The six-time All-Star will start at first base and bat sixth in the order.

    Cincinnati Reds @Reds

    HE'S BAAAAAACCCCKKKKKKKK <a href="https://t.co/LnWisOIKxl">pic.twitter.com/LnWisOIKxl</a>

    Cincinnati Reds @Reds

    1️⃣9️⃣<br><br>Powered by <a href="https://twitter.com/PNCBank?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PNCBank</a> <a href="https://t.co/mL9LOAYKbQ">pic.twitter.com/mL9LOAYKbQ</a>

    Votto was limited to 91 appearances last season after undergoing surgery for a torn left rotator cuff and a bicep injury. The hope at the time of the procedure was that he'd be available for the start of the current campaign.

    However, the Reds had a different first baseman on Opening Day for the first time since 2008. Jason Vosler occupied the position on March 30 in a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

    Votto's skills have diminished as he aged. Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he hasn't slugged .500 or better since 2017. He was also batting .205 before going under the knife in 2022.

    The 2010 National League MVP has maintained a sharp eye at the plate, though. His walk rate (11.7 percent) from a year ago was his third-lowest ever, per FanGraphs, but still above average relative to the rest of baseball.

    Votto is also a fan favorite as well and rejoining the active roster at a time when the Reds are only 0.5 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. His presence could help Cincinnati continue to overachieve and push for a playoff berth.

