Pete Alonso Returns to Mets 11 Days After Injury; Was Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The New York Mets were expecting to be without star first baseman Pete Alonso for quite some time when he sustained a wrist injury after getting hit by a pitch, but they received some incredible news on Sunday.

Alonso is set to come off the injured list and be in the lineup for New York's matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, telling reporters he's a "full go." He was initially expected to miss three to four weeks, but he's back just 11 days after he suffered the injury.

The return of Alonso provides the Mets with their top slugger. The 28-year-old ranks second in MLB with 22 home runs and leads New York with 49 RBI while slashing .231/.326/.546.

Things appear to be looking up for the Mets, who have won two out of their last three games and have the opportunity to win their series against the Cardinals in Sunday's rubber match. New York has not won a series since completing a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on June 1.

At 33-37, the Mets have a lot of work to turn their season around. They currently sit fourth in the NL East, 11.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves. New York has not been able to find consistency this year, largely due to its struggling pitching staff.

The Mets rank 26th in the majors with a collective ERA of 4.64. They were initially pegged to have one of the best starting rotations in MLB led by former Cy Young winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Unfortunately, neither of them has been in vintage form. Scherzer's 4.45 ERA is his highest since 2011, while Verlander's 4.40 ERA is his highest since 2008.

New York is certainly hopeful that Alonso's return will provide some much-needed positivity for the team going forward.