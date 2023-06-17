Yankees vs. Red Sox Postponed Due to Weather; Doubleheader Scheduled for Sunday

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Inclement weather has officially impacted the greatest rivalry in sports.

Saturday's matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in Boston has been postponed as a result of scheduled rainfall in the region.

The postponement will result in a day-night doubleheader between the two teams on Sunday.

The game will still be aired by Fox, which has shifted Saturday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres into the primetime slot.

The postponement comes after the Red Sox smoked the Yankees 15-5 on Friday night. Boston currently leads the season series 3-1 after taking the first series of the season a week ago.

Brayan Bello and Clarke Schmidt were projected to get the starts for the Red Sox and Yankees, respectively, on Saturday, and it has not been announced if they will retain their positions in the rescheduled matchup.

James Paxton and Luis Severino are the probable starters for Sunday night's matchup.

The Yankees are third in the AL East with a 39-31 record and are 10.5 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox are last in the division at 35-35 and are 14.5 games behind the Rays.