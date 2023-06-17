A's Ripped by Singer Rebecca Black in Response to Tweet, Told to 'Sell the Team'

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Singer and Oakland A's fan Rebecca Black is not "getting down" with the prospect of her team being moved from the Bay Area to Las Vegas following the news that the latter approved a public funding bill that would allow the franchise to build a new stadium on the city's Strip.

And Black certainly wasn't "looking forward to the weekend" series between the A's Philadelphia Phillies. Especially when Oakland's social team tried to reference her hit song "Friday" on Twitter.

She voiced her displeasure with team co-owner John Fisher and echoed the fanbase's wish for Fisher to sell the team.

Black, 25, is a native of Irvine, California, a few hours outside of Oakland and may be taking umbrage to the recent exodus of teams from the town. In recent years the Warriors and Raiders have each left and built new stadium in other cities, San Francisco and Las Vegas, respectively.

When the A's leave, Oakland won't have any professional sports teams left, which would leave a sad legacy. Not exactly the same feeling as hitting play on "Friday," a song that has become legendary for good vibes.