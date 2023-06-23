Russell Westbrook, Fred VanVleet's Top Free-Agent Landing Spots After 2023 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Matt York

After the 2023 NBA draft concluded on Thursday, teams will now turn their attention to this year's free-agency class, which is full of veteran players who can be difference-makers in the right situation.

Two veteran point guards set to hit the open market who are sure to draw attention are Russell Westbrook and Fred VanVleet, but what are the best landing spots for them? Let's take a look.

Russell Westbrook

Miami Heat

Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Clippers

Fred VanVleet

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs

We'll start with Westbrook, who is at the tail-end of an incredible career as he enters his 16th year in the NBA.

At this stage, the 34-year-old is likely to be in search of his first championship ring, and there are a few contending teams that could use his services.

After falling short against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat could be in the market for some changes.

Westbrook has long appeared to be a natural fit for "Heat culture," as his motor has not decreased despite the tread on his tires. While his lack of consistent shooting might hurt Miami, pairing him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would create a gritty squad that will play harder than most teams on any given night.

The Memphis Grizzlies could also use some added depth at point guard after losing Ja Morant to a 25-game suspension to start the season. They acquired defensive ace Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but adding Westbrook would provide a reliable sixth man, which is a role he excelled in at times last season.

If he's not interested in a change of scenery, the nine-time All-Star could opt to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists during their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers are trying to maintain their brief window of title contention, so retaining the veteran could be a solid option.

However, they could opt to move on from Westbrook in favor of VanVleet, who is five years younger and would fill their pressing need for a reliable point guard.

The eight-year veteran would be a strong third option behind the star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. He averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists last season in his final year with the Toronto Raptors.

If not the Clippers, VanVleet would be a natural fit for Hollywood's other team, as the Los Angeles Lakers could be in the market for a point guard if they move on from D'Angelo Russell. While the Lakers are rumored to be eyeing Kyrie Irving, VanVleet would likely be a cheaper option.

The Phoenix Suns are set to move on from veteran point guard Chris Paul. who was sent to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, and VanVleet would be a viable replacement. However, they were doomed in the playoffs by their lack of depth, so signing the All-Star to a big-money contract could be detrimental to their title hopes.

The 29-year-old could opt for a situation where he's the top option on a young team, and the San Antonio Spurs would fit that bill.

After drafting 7'5" phenom Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick, they will need someone to feed him the ball. VanVleet would provide veteran leadership to a team that has a promising young core, and he would be able to lead the offense while the French phenom develops.