Chris Paul Rumors: Warriors Would 'Very Likely' Check in on PG If Waived by Wizards

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors don't believe their championship window is closed just yet.

Per The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, the team "very likely would check in with" Chris Paul if he hits waivers after he's officially traded to the Washington Wizards.

According to multiple reports, the Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to acquire Bradley Beal from Washington, with Paul heading the other way. The Wizards will likely move Paul to another team once he arrives, TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Sunday.

Paul, who averaged a career-low 13.9 points per game last season, is on the books for $30.8 million in 2023-24. If the Wizards waive him, they would still owe the 38-year-old $25 million next season, per Brad Botkin of CBS Sports.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.