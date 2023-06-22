X

    Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porziņģis Trade Stuns, Angers Celtics Fans Ahead of NBA Draft

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 22, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 30: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Washington Wizards reacts with Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of the game at TD Garden on October 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)
    Nick Grace/Getty Images

    If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

    That's the approach the Boston Celtics took toward acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night a three-team trade between the Celtics, Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers fell through. Hours later, Wojnarowski reported Porziņģis will be headed to Boston after all in a deal that includes the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Marcus Smart is also going to the Grizzlies as part of the agreement, with Tyus Jones landing in Washington.

    A number of fans are disappointed to see Smart go, with some questioning the practical purpose for the Celtics behind losing the 29-year-old guard.

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    Marcus Smart was really the connective tissue of this Celtics era. From Isaiah to Kyrie to Tatum, he was the constant.<br><br>And he embraced being a Celtic as much as anyone. He lived it. Wild that it's over so suddenly.

    Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

    Trading Marcus Smart and filler for Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round picks is a coup for the Celtics if you're playing 2k<br><br>In the real world, trading the heartbeat of the team for a one-year rental of a sketchy, injury-prone guy is a CHOICE

    smarfwater™ @smarfwater

    screaming "YOU CANT DO THAT" like at a game except its me screaming into the void of my backyard at 12:30am because brad stevens traded marcus smart

    Robert Flom @RichHomieFlom

    Yeah. I mean I get that Porzingis and 2 firsts (even bad ones) for Marcus Smart is good theoretical value.<br><br>But, like, the Celtics are a championship contender that struggles with playmaking and just lost by far their best passer. <a href="https://t.co/OdnFwoAoux">https://t.co/OdnFwoAoux</a>

    Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

    We're not supposed to have favorites.<br><br>But that's not how this, or life works.<br><br>It was an honor to spend nine years working with Marcus Smart, calling his games, and describing his often indescribable feats of will.<br><br>Will that made him the very definition of a Celtic.

    nba paint @nba_paint

    Celtics fans watching Marcus Smart on the Grizzlies next year: <a href="https://t.co/rfYq9DnGHC">pic.twitter.com/rfYq9DnGHC</a>

    Anthony Doyle @Anthonysmdoyle

    One of the reasons I always loved Kyle Lowry as a Raptor was that he had a way of just imprinting his personality on a game of basketball. Making it about the things he's good at.<br><br>Marcus Smart has that too. It's incredibly rare and I think it's really valuable.

    Dart_Adams @Dart_Adams

    Marcus Smart was a Boston Celtic. He played like a Boston Celtic. Led like a Boston Celtic. Defended like a Boston Celtic. He was the heart &amp; soul of this franchise for the overwhelming majority of his 9 year tenure. Guess the franchise is getting a heart transplant…

    Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

    All Xs and Os aside, Marcus Smart in a diff jersey is gonna be so weird. He was in rumors and stuff for yrs, but Ive never been able to picture him in anything but green.

    Cousin Steez @AndrewDoxy

    It's not even just the fact that it's trading away Marcus. The return is so stupid. Trading away one of the most likeable Boston athletes of my lifetime for PORZINGIS is disgusting

    Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

    I liked the deal a lot better when it was Brogdon for Porzingis. Not so much when it means tearing out the soul of the team. This is leaning into talent, not toughness, and I'm not sure that is the solution, even though I understand why it makes sense for basketball reasons.

    Meanwhile, this feels like an ideal fit for the Grizzlies. Even if Ja Morant weren't serving a 25-game suspension, Smart checks the boxes of what they need on the court and in the locker room.

    Seerat Sohi @seeratsohi

    this makes perfect sense for the grizzlies since marcus smart is basically dillon brooks but he goes to therapy

    Grizzlam @grizzzlam

    The Grizzlies just adopted the spiritual successor to Tony Allen with Marcus Smart. I've been thinking about it for YEARS 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/KFbNTL8D3Y">pic.twitter.com/KFbNTL8D3Y</a>

    Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porziņģis Trade Stuns, Angers Celtics Fans Ahead of NBA Draft
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    The Grizzlies needed a wing defender that could shoot. Wing defenders that can shoot are expensive.<br><br>The Grizzlies needed a high-end backup point guard just given all of the time Ja Morant misses. Those are also expensive.<br><br>Grizz streamlined those slots by getting Smart for both.

    Hoops Digest™️ @TheHoopsDigest

    I wake up to Marcus Smart on the GRIZZLIES?? <a href="https://t.co/wtTuevHJIx">pic.twitter.com/wtTuevHJIx</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Marcus Smart in Memphis lmaooo this Grizzlies gonna be fun to watch. <a href="https://t.co/LzxZfKArnz">https://t.co/LzxZfKArnz</a> <a href="https://t.co/JtT03LrBJV">pic.twitter.com/JtT03LrBJV</a>

    Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

    just woke up to 37 texts hahaha. Everyone knows Smart is type of guy I covet. And nobody needs a tough winner whose voice carries weight more than the Grizzlies. Of course I love it. <br><br>Oklahoma St ➡️ Boston ➡️ Memphis. All Heart. Grit. Grind. 😉

    Clayton Collier @ClaytonJCollier

    The Memphis Grizzlies now have the last two DPOYs in Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr.<br><br>They have two of the top 3pt shooters in the league in Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard.<br><br>And in December they'll have Ja Morant back.<br><br>Do NOT sleep on this team!

    Spare a thought for the Wizards. They're reportedly trading Bradley Beal for pennies on the dollar, and now they're getting a minimal return for Porziņģis. Jones is a high-end backup point guard but isn't moving the needle much.

    Washington's rebuild is gonna be rough.

    sreekar @sreekyshooter

    Washington traded Beal and Porzingis away and got ZERO first round picks back. when is Joe Biden going to step in and do something

    Zach Harper @talkhoops

    Wizards have traded their two best players for:<br><br>— zero firsts<br>— a handful of seconds<br>— couple pick swaps<br>— a good backup PG<br>— Landry Shamet<br>— the ability to fire Chris Paul <a href="https://t.co/v3h6EseCLq">https://t.co/v3h6EseCLq</a>

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    how NBA teams trading with the Wizards <a href="https://t.co/HCHn5cfSWU">pic.twitter.com/HCHn5cfSWU</a>

    Old NBA Tweets @oldnbatweetz

    Tyus Jones averaging 21.7 ppg next year on the 22-60 Wizards <a href="https://t.co/84nvAhMMUE">pic.twitter.com/84nvAhMMUE</a>

    Niko @nikotaughtyou

    I'm so confused how the Celtics of all teams in that deal landed two first round picks and the tanking Wizards got none lmaoooo

    Mink Flow @currypistonn

    The Wizards traded Beal and Porzingis for Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet and 0 first round picks <a href="https://t.co/7xJwHaM3Td">pic.twitter.com/7xJwHaM3Td</a>

    Alonzo Afternoon @gadielcartagena

    The Wizards front office after acquiring their 7th 2nd round pick this week <a href="https://t.co/1W2TjR8GRE">pic.twitter.com/1W2TjR8GRE</a>

    Greg Finberg @GregFinberg

    The Wizards traded Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis &amp; Rui Hachimura.<br><br>The return:<br>Kendrick Nunn<br>Chris Paul<br>Landry Shamet<br>Marcus Morris<br>Amir Coffee<br>Danilo Gallinari<br>Multiple second-round picks<br>Multiple pick swaps<br>Pick No. 30<br><br>What happens when you wait too long to rebuild.

    Team president Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins aren't wasting any time in the nation's capital. They recognized the folly of the Wizards continuing to chase a low playoff seed while missing the postseason in four of the last five years.

    The front office was willing to rip the bandage off now, which was the smart long-term move but might set Washington up as the NBA's worst team in 2023-24 depending on how the offseason shakes out.