Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porziņģis Trade Stuns, Angers Celtics Fans Ahead of NBA Draft

Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porziņģis Trade Stuns, Angers Celtics Fans Ahead of NBA DraftJune 22, 2023
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.
That's the approach the Boston Celtics took toward acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night a three-team trade between the Celtics, Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers fell through. Hours later, Wojnarowski reported Porziņģis will be headed to Boston after all in a deal that includes the Memphis Grizzlies.
Marcus Smart is also going to the Grizzlies as part of the agreement, with Tyus Jones landing in Washington.
A number of fans are disappointed to see Smart go, with some questioning the practical purpose for the Celtics behind losing the 29-year-old guard.
Robert Flom @RichHomieFlom
Yeah. I mean I get that Porzingis and 2 firsts (even bad ones) for Marcus Smart is good theoretical value.<br><br>But, like, the Celtics are a championship contender that struggles with playmaking and just lost by far their best passer. <a href="https://t.co/OdnFwoAoux">https://t.co/OdnFwoAoux</a>
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
We're not supposed to have favorites.<br><br>But that's not how this, or life works.<br><br>It was an honor to spend nine years working with Marcus Smart, calling his games, and describing his often indescribable feats of will.<br><br>Will that made him the very definition of a Celtic.
Meanwhile, this feels like an ideal fit for the Grizzlies. Even if Ja Morant weren't serving a 25-game suspension, Smart checks the boxes of what they need on the court and in the locker room.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Grizzlies needed a wing defender that could shoot. Wing defenders that can shoot are expensive.<br><br>The Grizzlies needed a high-end backup point guard just given all of the time Ja Morant misses. Those are also expensive.<br><br>Grizz streamlined those slots by getting Smart for both.
Spare a thought for the Wizards. They're reportedly trading Bradley Beal for pennies on the dollar, and now they're getting a minimal return for Porziņģis. Jones is a high-end backup point guard but isn't moving the needle much.
Washington's rebuild is gonna be rough.
Greg Finberg @GregFinberg
The Wizards traded Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis & Rui Hachimura.<br><br>The return:<br>Kendrick Nunn<br>Chris Paul<br>Landry Shamet<br>Marcus Morris<br>Amir Coffee<br>Danilo Gallinari<br>Multiple second-round picks<br>Multiple pick swaps<br>Pick No. 30<br><br>What happens when you wait too long to rebuild.
Team president Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins aren't wasting any time in the nation's capital. They recognized the folly of the Wizards continuing to chase a low playoff seed while missing the postseason in four of the last five years.
The front office was willing to rip the bandage off now, which was the smart long-term move but might set Washington up as the NBA's worst team in 2023-24 depending on how the offseason shakes out.