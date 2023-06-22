Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porziņģis Trade Stuns, Angers Celtics Fans Ahead of NBA Draft

Nick Grace/Getty Images

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

That's the approach the Boston Celtics took toward acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night a three-team trade between the Celtics, Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers fell through. Hours later, Wojnarowski reported Porziņģis will be headed to Boston after all in a deal that includes the Memphis Grizzlies.

Marcus Smart is also going to the Grizzlies as part of the agreement, with Tyus Jones landing in Washington.

A number of fans are disappointed to see Smart go, with some questioning the practical purpose for the Celtics behind losing the 29-year-old guard.

Meanwhile, this feels like an ideal fit for the Grizzlies. Even if Ja Morant weren't serving a 25-game suspension, Smart checks the boxes of what they need on the court and in the locker room.

Spare a thought for the Wizards. They're reportedly trading Bradley Beal for pennies on the dollar, and now they're getting a minimal return for Porziņģis. Jones is a high-end backup point guard but isn't moving the needle much.

Washington's rebuild is gonna be rough.

Team president Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins aren't wasting any time in the nation's capital. They recognized the folly of the Wizards continuing to chase a low playoff seed while missing the postseason in four of the last five years.

The front office was willing to rip the bandage off now, which was the smart long-term move but might set Washington up as the NBA's worst team in 2023-24 depending on how the offseason shakes out.