Yankees' Carlos Rodón Expected to Start Rehab Assignment amid Back Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees received a positive update on pitcher Carlos Rodón on Friday.

Rodón, who has yet to make his Yankees debut because of back and forearm injuries, is expected to start a rehab assignment on Tuesday, according to Meredith Marakovits of YES Network. He'll likely need at least three rehab starts before he'll be considered for a return to the majors, Marakovits added.

Rodón spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago White Sox and spent the 2022 campaign with the San Francisco Giants. He had back-to-back All-Star seasons in 2021 and 2022, setting him up to sign a significant contract.

The Yankees signed Rodón to a six-year, $162 million deal in December expecting him to be one of their top starters alongside ace Gerrit Cole.

The 30-year-old posted a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 237 strikeouts in 178 innings across 31 starts with the Giants last season. However, he has yet to pitch this season due to injuries.

Rodón began the season on the injured list with a forearm strain suffered in spring training and has remained on the IL with what has been described as a chronic back issue. His injury has been a tough blow for the Yankees as they are also dealing with injuries to Nestor Cortes, Frankie Montas, Jonathan Loaisiga and Lou Trivino.

With Rodón sidelined Cole has held down the Yankees' rotation alongside Luis Severino, Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt.

New York entered Friday's contest against the Boston Red Sox third in the American League East with a 39-30 record, 9.5 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Once Rodón returns the rotation, the Bronx Bombers will be able to better contend for the top spot in the division.