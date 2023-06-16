Athletics' Stadium Funding Bill Signed By Nevada Governor; MLB Must Approve Move

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics are one step closer to moving.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed a bill Thursday that will help fund a proposed A's stadium in Las Vegas, Sean Golonka, Tabitha Mueller, and Jacob Solis of The Nevada Independent reported.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that although the Nevada legislation was "really, really important," the A's would now need to go through "a pretty thorough relocation process... as a prelude to a vote of a clubs," per The Athletic's Evan Drellich.

"It depends in large part on how quickly the A's can get their formal relocation application together," Manfred said.

The bill signed by Lombardo frees up $380 million in public funds to help fund the proposed stadium, which would cost $1.5 billion and seat 30,000.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.