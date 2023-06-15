Deion Sanders May Need Surgery on Leg; Colorado HC Has No Feeling in Bottom of Foot

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders may need surgery before the start of the 2023 regular season.

Sanders revealed he has no feeling in the bottom of his left foot during an episode of Thee Pregame Show on YouTube.

"I don't plan on doing no more running in my life. It is what it is," Sanders said in the video.

The Hall of Fame cornerback previously had two toes on his left foot amputated in 2021 due to blood clots. The surgery and subsequent hospital stay wound up causing him to miss three games during Jackson State's 2021 season.

Sanders has continued to deal with consistent pain and walks with a limp. Vascular surgeon Dr. Donald Jacobs said Sanders could be in danger of losing his foot if the problems continue to progress.

"I'm good. We're trying to come up with something phenomenal inside of my shoe game and the shoes being built for me to make sure I can get through the fourth quarter," Sanders said after Colorado's spring game in April. "We have a good start. I just left the training room and getting taken care of. I'm OK, it's not about me."

Sanders was named Colorado's new coach in December after a successful three-year stint at Jackson State. He led the HBCU to a 27-6 record during his tenure, winning two straight SWAC championships in 2021 and 2022.

Colorado has only two winning records in the last 17 seasons, one of which came during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The program has won 10 games just twice since the turn of the century.

With Sanders promising a major turnaround upon his arrival, he's made it clear he does not want the foot issue to derail the program's progress. Sanders said he wanted to have any necessary surgery before the 2023 season begins to avoid missing time.