Nationals' Dave Martinez Slams 'Brutal' Loss to Astros, Wants Baseline Rule Changed

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez vented his frustration with MLB's baserunning rules following his team's 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

José Abreu scored the winning run for Houston the ninth inning after Keibert Ruiz's throw to first base hit off the helmet of Jake Meyers.

During his postgame press conference, Martinez showed a photo of Meyers in the grass as he was running toward first base.

"There it is right there," he told reporters. "Take a look at it. Is that on the line? I don't think so. I'm over this play. Seriously. They need to fix the rule. If this is what the umpire sees that he's running down the line, I'm tired of it. I'm tired of it. Fix it. We lost the game, and he had nothing to say about it because he can't make the right call. Brutal."

