MLB Rumors: Giants-Cardinals to Play 2024 'Field of Dreams' Game in Birmingham

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams game will return in 2024, although this time, it will not be played in Dyersville, Iowa.

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals are set to compete in the 2024 Field of Dreams game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.