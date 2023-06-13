Rangers, Peter Laviolette Agree to HC Contract to Replace Gerard Gallant

Andrea Cardin/NHLI via Getty Images

Peter Laviolette's unemployment didn't last long, as the former Washington Capitals head coach has been tapped to replace Gerard Gallant with the New York Rangers.

The Rangers announced Laviolette's hiring on Tuesday, with general manager Chris Drury touting his "extensive experience" as a head coach in the NHL.

"We are thrilled that Peter will be the next Head Coach of the New York Rangers," Drury said. "With Peter's extensive experience as a Head Coach in the National Hockey League, as well as the success his teams have had at several levels throughout his career, we are excited about what the future holds with him leading our team."

The Rangers and Gallant agreed to a mutual parting of ways on May 6 after the team lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to the New Jersey Devils.

Gallant led the Rangers to back-to-back seasons with more than 100 points in the regular season. They lost in the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2021-22 season in six games after taking a 2-0 series lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Prior to Gallant's hiring in June 2021, the Rangers hadn't won a playoff series since the 2016-17 season.

Laviolette parted ways with the Washington Capitals on April 14, one day after the end of the regular season. The Capitals missed the playoffs this season for the first time since 2013-14. Their 80 points were the fewest for the franchise in an 82-game season since 2006-07 (70 points).

The 58-year-old Laviolette went 115-78-27 in three seasons with Washington. He has 21 years of head coaching experience in the NHL with five different teams dating back to 2001-02. His teams have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times, including a win with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2005-06.

Laviolette's 752 career wins as a head coach are the eighth-most in NHL history.