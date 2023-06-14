2023 NBA Draft: Sleepers and Steals to Keep an Eye On

1 of 5

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Jordan Hawkins should be a lottery lock and has a bankable, valuable skill that arguably deserves consideration in the top 10. Yet, due to some concerns about limited creation, so-so athleticism and no playmaking to speak of, most mocks would lead you to believe he's not even guaranteed to go in the top 20.



It would be a massive mistake to let him fall that far.



If he isn't the best shooter in this class, he's at least in that discussion, and he's a splash threat all over the floor. His catch-and-fire game is absurdly potent, but he can also launch on the move or skate around overzealous closeouts with one- or two-dribble sidestep threes. His off-ball activity and the mere threat of his perimeter proficiency is enough to bend defensive attention his direction.



The 21-year-old not only knocked in 38.8 percent of his long-range looks this past season, he did so on tremendous volume (15.1 attempts per 100 possessions). He also converted 125 free throws at an 88.7 percent clip. So, in case his picturesque, lightning-quick, repeatable shooting form wasn't enough to sway you, the numbers align perfectly with the eye test.



Given the perpetually increasing importance of outside shots, you'd think scouts would be drooling over Hawkins by now. Especially since he's not just a specialist. He's a threat in transition. He can finish at the basket when he eyes an attack lane. He moves off the ball quickly when his shots aren't there. He is active on the glass and gives good effort on defense.



Hawkins may not be a budding star, but it's easy to envision him spending a decade-plus in this league as either a solid starter or an instant-impact spark plug. For teams that aren't swinging for the fences and are instead trying to build out their roster, he should get more attention as a very-unlikely-to-miss prospect.

