Dominik Mysterio's Chance to Level Up, WWE Nails Men's MITB Lineup, More Raw Takes

Dominik Mysterio's Chance to Level Up, WWE Nails Men's MITB Lineup, More Raw TakesJune 13, 2023
The Judgment Day took over the June 12 edition of WWE Raw from opening to close, making their mark when it mattered most.
While Damian Priest qualified for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, Finn Bálor talked his way into a shot at Seth Rollins at the same-titled pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London on July 1.
Rhea Ripley was awarded a brand-new WWE Women's World Championship. In the same segment, Dominik Mysterio talked his way into a big match with Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank.
The Punishment adds a final name to a unique six-man line-up for the premium live event, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, LA Knight and Butch. Any of these men could win the big one.
This week's Raw may have relied too much on The Judgment Day, but that only continues to show the importance of the stable.
Do Not Break Up The Judgment Day Yet
In the past two weeks, Damian Priest has begun to show a new attitude that could be the first crack in The Judgment Day. He showed respect to Seth Rollins rather than taking every opportunity to become the world heavyweight champion.
This week, The Punishment told Finn Bálor once again that he planned to work alone in his men's Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier. It worked out but did not sit well with The Prince.
While Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are set as a pair, the tension between Priest and Bálor will soon reach a breaking point. Either they will have to reconcile, or The Judgment Day will crumble.
This is not the time for that to happen, though. WWE has yet to truly commit to the stable in any fashion. The Irishman and The Archer of Infamy would have been great rivals for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Priest can still gain more from working with rather than against Bálor.
Rhea Ripley will do well no matter what, especially if she keeps feeding off the heat Mysterio has garnered. However, she can bring everyone else up.
As The Bloodline saga ends, the opportunity for The Judgment Day is only improving. The group could even challenge Roman Reigns' crew and beat them before the story is over to build more momentum.
The possibilities are too numerous to drop the angle. Adding to the group, particularly bringing in JD McDonagh, would be a positive that could allow for Priest to ultimately walk away and become a top babyface.
Rhea Ripley Needs a Legitimate Rival
A new championship reveal should have set up new challengers for Rhea Ripley. Instead, the ceremony was hijacked for the sake of Dominik Mysterio vs. Cody Rhodes.
Ripley has become more important to Dom's growth than her own. That does not work while she is holding the WWE Women's World Championship.
The Australian is soon to pass three months as champion, and Zelina Vega and Natalya are the only women who have shown interest in challenging her, and both were stomped down quickly.
While Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark is the biggest angle in the women's division, Ripley needs someone like Raquel Rodriguez or Ronda Rousey to challenge her.
Since both are still focused on the women's tag team division, this would be the time rebuild the red brand's roster, including the likes of Candice LeRae, Nikki Cross, Piper Niven or Tegan Nox.
At this time, no one except Lynch could dethrone Ripley. In fact, no one but The Man could even last five minutes with her.
The only other option would be a surprise women's Money in the Bank cash-in. However, that would be an unsatisfying end to a championship run that is lacking in moments so far.
Dominik Mysterio Faces Biggest Challenge of His Career Against Cody Rhodes
Despite becoming the most hated heel in WWE, it is still difficult to imagine Domink Mysterio in top PPV matches.
His WrestleMania 39 feud with Rey Mysterio was one of the hottest angles of the entire event. However, that was a unique encounter between father and son.
Pitting Dominik against Cody Rhodes following The American Nightmare's showstealers with Brock Lesnar is a special challenge.
Rhodes is the No. 2 babyface in WWE and a future world champion. Dom has never faced someone quite like him. While Rey is a legend, his son trained with him for years to deliver the best performance of his career.
Against The American Nightmare, the 26-year-old will need to show he is more than just Rey's son. He must prove he can be a top heel in the business, backing up the heat he receives from fans each week.
If it goes poorly, his shot at WWE gold could quickly disappear, followed by the rest of a promising push.
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is Wide Open
WWE has built a unique collection of names to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1. Unlike previous years, there are no obvious favorites with a chance to win.
Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura have competed twice in the match and never won, and this is the first appearance for Damian Priest, Butch, Santos Escobar and LA Knight.
WWE has created a lineup where every single competitor could emerge victorious. In fact, each has a worthy argument as the next Mr. Money in the Bank.
Nakamura and Priest are world title contenders, waiting for their time. The briefcase could be their ticket.
Ricochet and Butch are NXT veterans who have not found their feet on the main roster, and this opportunity would be a fresh start. It could even be the catalyst to bring back Pete Dunne.
Escobar and Knight are two of the brightest stars in WWE despite their weak booking. Money in the Bank would be the big break to turn their luck around.
The Megastar is probably the most popular and would do the best work right away with the gimmick. However, there is genuinely no bad choice here.