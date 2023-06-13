Dominik Mysterio's Chance to Level Up, WWE Nails Men's MITB Lineup, More Raw Takes

1 of 4

In the past two weeks, Damian Priest has begun to show a new attitude that could be the first crack in The Judgment Day. He showed respect to Seth Rollins rather than taking every opportunity to become the world heavyweight champion.



This week, The Punishment told Finn Bálor once again that he planned to work alone in his men's Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier. It worked out but did not sit well with The Prince.



While Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are set as a pair, the tension between Priest and Bálor will soon reach a breaking point. Either they will have to reconcile, or The Judgment Day will crumble.



This is not the time for that to happen, though. WWE has yet to truly commit to the stable in any fashion. The Irishman and The Archer of Infamy would have been great rivals for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Priest can still gain more from working with rather than against Bálor.

Rhea Ripley will do well no matter what, especially if she keeps feeding off the heat Mysterio has garnered. However, she can bring everyone else up.



As The Bloodline saga ends, the opportunity for The Judgment Day is only improving. The group could even challenge Roman Reigns' crew and beat them before the story is over to build more momentum.



The possibilities are too numerous to drop the angle. Adding to the group, particularly bringing in JD McDonagh, would be a positive that could allow for Priest to ultimately walk away and become a top babyface.

